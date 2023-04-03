GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — As the Lady Pioneers of Glenville State University advanced to the NCAA Division II Elite Eight in St. Joseph, Missouri, their pep band was clawing tooth and nail just to get there. 12 News was able to interview two of the pep band members about the trip, Nic McVaney and Jocelyn Wass, who recounted the details.

On a cold Sunday morning in Glenville, an eager pep band of roughly 25 members gathered at the Waco Center to begin their long 844-mile journey to support their school’s basketball team. However, not long after they began their journey, disaster struck.

Shortly after passing Athens, Ohio, band members on the bus were taken by surprise.

“The bus was making kind of a weird noise, but they kind of all do that so we didn’t really expect anything. All of the sudden out of nowhere a ridiculously loud bang happens and then smoke is just everywhere. It wasn’t like in the bus, but we could see it,” McVaney said.

The driver quickly pulled the bus to the side of the highway to inspect the issue and found that a tire on the bus had caught fire and caused damage to the bus, effectively disabling it.

After crews from the Athens Fire Department arrived and extinguished the tire, the band had to solve their next problem: How were they supposed to get to Missouri now? The various basketball tournaments happening across the country meant that almost every other charter bus was already in use and unavailable.

While their director was working with the bus company to find a solution, a repair truck arrived after about six hours and was able to get the bus off of the freeway to a nearby gas station which allowed the band to eat and use the restroom.

According to McVaney, after calling about 25 different bus companies, officials from the school were finally able to locate a bus and a driver that would be available to take the band the rest of the way. After a two-hour wait at the gas station, the new bus arrived and the band was able to get back on the road once more.

After a smooth ride through Ohio, Indiana and Illinois, all seemed well for the band. However, around 1 a.m. on Monday, upon their approach to St. Louis, disaster struck once again. As the bus approached the state line into Missouri, a belt on one of the tires snapped off, blowing the tire and rendering the band immobile once more.

“So the first bus tire popped and everyone kind of jumped in the air and was like ‘what in the world is this?’ The second bus tire pops and literally like nobody reacted, I just heard an audible groan from the entire bus,” McVaney said.

Luckily, the band happened to break down near a truck stop that offered repairs. Following another two-hour pit stop as the mechanics struggled to remove the broken tire, the band was back on the road once more as they began the home stretch to their hotel in Atchison, Kansas, about 30 minutes southwest of St. Joseph.

Despite their exhaustion the entire time, the band refused to be swayed by their bus issues. When asked about how the band felt after the long trip west, McVaney said, “We had been having some mechanical problems prior in the year, so everybody was actually kind of in weirdly good spirits the whole time.”

After a long, arduous trip and two unexpected pit stops, the band finally arrived at their hotel in Atchison at 8 a.m. on Monday, 15 hours later than they should have. The exhausted musicians flopped into their beds and took a brief rest as they prepared for their team’s game that very night.

As the sun set on the Missouri skyline, fans of Glenville State University and the University of Tampa gathered to watch the teams play for a spot in the NCAA Division II Women’s Final Four. Even as Glenville started the game poorly with Tampa going up 11-0, the band, cheerleaders and fans of the Lady Pioneers cheered relentlessly, assisting the team with a strong comeback to defeat Tampa 78-68.

As the team celebrated their victory, they ran over to the band and cheered them on as well for their contribution to their victory.

“We normally chant you know like ‘warm up the bus’ at the end of the game and one of the basketball players jumped up off the bench and said ‘chant warm up the bus at them!'” McVaney said.

As the celebrations began for the team, Head Coach Kim Stephens thanked the band and cheerleaders by purchasing on-site merchandise for them that celebrated Glenville being in the Elite Eight.

The following Wednesday, March 22, Glenville State’s Lady Pioneers, pep band and cheer squad suited up once more for the Final Four game against Ashland. Ashland’s fans traveled well to Missouri, creating an atmosphere in the arena that one could mistake for a home game, with only a few specks of royal blue interlaced in the crowd of purple and gold.

The band was not intimidated by the amount of away fans, shouting chants as loud as they could and playing proudly during time-outs.

“They would try to chant something for their team and we would just start chanting something louder. There was about, my guess would be 600 of them at least, and about 25 of us,” McVaney said.

Despite the trials and hurdles that both the team and the band encountered to be in Missouri for this game, the Glenville State Lady Pioneers fell to Ashland to a score of 76-67. The band’s popular “warm up the bus” chant was not heard in St. Joseph that night as it was on Monday, and the band departed Missouri the next day.

Despite the aggravating start and soul-crushing ending, McVaney and Wass recounted the trip positively. McVaney said how much he appreciated the support from the team, fans and even the school’s athletic director, Jesse Skiles who came out to support them.

When asked about how the two felt about Coach Stephens leaving Glenville for a coaching job at Marshall University shortly after the loss, McVaney said: “She did it the way you’re supposed to. She went back with the team. She discussed it with the team. That’s what you’re supposed to do. She handled it well, treated us well the whole time she was there and she got a National Championship so you can’t really ask for much more than that.”