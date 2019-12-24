Pepperoni Rolls and Football With John Cole, Part 2

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After coaching Bridgeport to the Double-A state football title earlier this month, Indians head coach John Cole joined our Ryan Decker in studio for an interview with a twist.

The “twist” being that the two ate a homemade pepperoni roll after every question.

In Part Two of this five-part feature series, Cole talks about taking over as the head coach of the Bridgeport football program in 2017, and about what he thought was the difference between this year’s team and his previous teams.

The rest of the series will come out throughout the week, where they’ll talk more about the Indians’ championship game against Bluefield, Cole’s job as a teacher, and the biggest lessons he’s learned as a head coach.

