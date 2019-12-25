Pepperoni Rolls and Football With John Cole, Part 3

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After coaching Bridgeport to the Double-A state football title earlier this month, Indians head coach John Cole joined our Ryan Decker in studio for an interview with a twist.

The “twist” being that the two ate a homemade pepperoni roll after every question.

In Part Three of this five-part feature series, Cole is shown video of some key moments from his team’s win over Bluefield in the championship game, and he reacts to those videos. The clips he’s shown are of one of Carson Winkie’s touchdown runs, his Gatorade bath, and seniors celebrating after the game.

The rest of the series will come out throughout the week, where they’ll talk more about the Indians’ championship game against Bluefield, Cole’s job as a teacher, and the biggest lessons he’s learned as a head coach.

