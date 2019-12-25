Tuscan Merry Xmas

Merry Christmas from Tuscan Med Spa

Pepperoni Rolls and Football With John Cole, Part 3

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After coaching Bridgeport to the Double-A state football title earlier this month, Indians head coach John Cole joined our Ryan Decker in studio for an interview with a twist. 

The “twist” being that the two ate a homemade pepperoni roll after every question.

In Part Three of this five-part feature series, Cole is shown video of some key moments from his team’s win over Bluefield in the championship game, and he reacts to those videos. The clips he’s shown are of one of Carson Winkie’s touchdown runs, his Gatorade bath, and seniors celebrating after the game.

The rest of the series will come out throughout the week, where they’ll talk more about the Indians’ championship game against Bluefield, Cole’s job as a teacher, and the biggest lessons he’s learned as a head coach.

Part Two of the series can be found by clicking on this link.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate a remarkable women

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories