Percifield, Pereira each score two, Mohigans take Hawks in MoHawk rivalry

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown hosted University in the MoHawk rivalry match this season and the home team came out with a dominant win.

Morgantown got on the board first. In the first half James Percifield scored, assisted by Caden Carpenter to give the Mohigans a 1-0 lead in the first half.

Vivek Sriram then scored with a bottom left corner goal before the halftime break to give Morgantown a 2-0 lead.

Second half was all Mohigans again. Percifield put another in the back of the net assisted by Carpenter again. Mohigans led 3-0.

Then Bernardo Pereira got going. Pereira scored two unanswered back to back goals in the second half to give Morgantown a 5-0 lead.

University, who never lacked intensity, had multiple chances but in the end couldn’t finish.

Mohigans would stop the scoring there. Morgantown defeated University 5-0. Both Pereira and Percifield scored two, Sriram with one goal and Carpenter with three assists.