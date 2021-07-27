Perry Baker & USA Rugby men’s sevens fall to Great Britain in Olympic Quarterfinals

CHOFU, JAPAN – JULY 27: Perry Baker of Team United States scores a try during the Rugby Sevens Men’s Quarter-final match between Great Britain and United States on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

CHOFU, JAPAN – JULY 27: Perry Baker of Team United States scores a try during the Rugby Sevens Men’s Quarter-final match between Great Britain and United States on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Stadium on July 27, 2021 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

TOKYO (WBOY) – Fairmont State graduate, Perry Baker, scored twice on Tuesday to help the Team USA Rugby men’s sevens team take what appeared to be a commanding lead in the Olympic quarterfinals.

But Team USA wouldn’t score again after Baker’s second try put the Americans ahead 21-0.

Great Britain scored 26 unanswered points to win by a score of 26-21, and eliminate Team USA from medal competition.

Baker scored back-to-back tries during the match, putting Team USA ahead by 14 points and then by twenty-one points after what became the unit’s final try of the Olympics.

Baker has scored a total of three tries so far.

Baker and Team USA will take on Team Canada on Wednesday at 10 a.m. This match will help decide team placement of the fifth through eighth spots in the sport in this year’s Olympic games.

