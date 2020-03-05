Persistence is key for the determined Mohigans team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Mohigans may have started their season 1-6, but now they are one of 24 teams headed to the state tournament.

Despite a rocky start to its season, Morgantown has won nine of their last 10 games including the most important game of their season so far, the regional final.

The Lady Mohigans took down Wheeling Park in a huge one-point upset win to send them straight to Charleston.

Head Coach Jason White says it’s the teams persistence that has got them this far.

“Well it’s the kids. I mean the kids when we were 1-6 didn’t quit. They kept coming to practice, stayed focused and paid attention to detail, trusted the process and not the results. Because of that we continued to get better. We played a really tough schedule and it prepared us for this stretch so credit to the kids to not quit but at the same time they’ve stuck to a game plan and we executed that game plan to perfection Tuesday night,” White said.

Morgantown enters the tournament as a seven seed where they are set to take on Woodrow Wilson in the first round.