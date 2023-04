FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – Cam Peschl delivered a two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the sixth to push Fairmont Senior past Bridgeport by a final score of 4-3.

Trevor Bigelow earned the win in relief for the Polar Bears while Brayden Gorbey came on and picked up the save, recording the final out on strikes with two runners in scoring position.