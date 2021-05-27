Peschl surpasses 100 strikeouts this season, Bees shut out Bucs

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Fairmont’s Cole Peschl threw his 100th strikeout this season and surpassed 100 K’s in the Bees win over Buckhannon-Upshur on Thursday.

Peschl only needed three more K’s to reach 100 and two of them came quickly. Peschl struck out two batters in the top of the first inning.

In the bottom of the first the Bees scored a run as Will Sarsfield hit down left field and a run scored to put the Bees up 1-0.

In the top of the second inning, Peschl went to work. Threw his 100th strikeout this season then threw two more immediately after.

Peschl pitched a complete game only allowing one hit and striking out 14.

The Bees went on to shut out the Bucs 6-0.