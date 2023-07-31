MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Over the next few days, around one hundred bowlers are gathering at Suburban Lanes in Morgantown for the PBA50 Morgantown Classic. One of those top bowlers in attendance is Hall of Famer Pete Weber, who is most commonly known for his “Who do you think you are? I am.” quote after winning his fifth U.S. Open.
The action starts Monday night with the Pro-Am, and the entire event continues on through Thursday. About a dozen professionals will be in attendance and will be joined alongside amateurs that are 50 years or older.
The first-place winner will receive $7,500, while other top finishers will also take home a prize fund. The event is free for the public to watch.
The full event schedule can be found below:
Monday, July 31
- Practice (A & B Squads): 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Pro-am: 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, August 1
- A Squad Qualifying Round 1 (seven games): 8:30 a.m.
- B Squad Qualifying Round 1 (seven games): 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 2
- B Squad Qualifying Round 2 (seven games): 8:30 a.m.
- A Squad Qualifying Round 2 (seven games): 1:30 p.m.
- Top 1/3 players advance (all qualifying pins carry forward)
Thursday, August 3
- Advancers Round (five games): 9 a.m.
- Top 24 players advance to bracket match play
- All match play rounds are three game sets, total pins (all qualifying pins dropped)
- Round of 24 (qualifiers 9 – 24): 12:30 p.m.
- Round of 16 (winners + qualifiers 1- 8): 2:30 p.m.
- Round of 8: 5 p.m.
- Winners advance to Stepladder Finals. Positions 1-4 will be determined according to their bracket seed number. The highest seed losing in the Round of 8 will also qualify in the 5th position for the Stepladder Finals.
- Stepladder Finals: 7:30 p.m.