MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Over the next few days, around one hundred bowlers are gathering at Suburban Lanes in Morgantown for the PBA50 Morgantown Classic. One of those top bowlers in attendance is Hall of Famer Pete Weber, who is most commonly known for his “Who do you think you are? I am.” quote after winning his fifth U.S. Open.

The action starts Monday night with the Pro-Am, and the entire event continues on through Thursday. About a dozen professionals will be in attendance and will be joined alongside amateurs that are 50 years or older.

The first-place winner will receive $7,500, while other top finishers will also take home a prize fund. The event is free for the public to watch.

The full event schedule can be found below:

Monday, July 31

Practice (A & B Squads): 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Pro-am: 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1

A Squad Qualifying Round 1 (seven games): 8:30 a.m.

B Squad Qualifying Round 1 (seven games): 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 2

B Squad Qualifying Round 2 (seven games): 8:30 a.m.

A Squad Qualifying Round 2 (seven games): 1:30 p.m.

Top 1/3 players advance (all qualifying pins carry forward)

Thursday, August 3