Petitto continues family legacy at Fairmont State

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Notre Dame’s Ashleigh Petitto is continuing the Petitto family tradition, and becoming a Fighting Falcons athlete.

Petitto signed Friday afternoon to become the latest family member to head to Fairmont State.

Her father, Steve, played basketball for the Falcons, and her mom, Michelle, was a cheerleader there.

Now Ashleigh, who cheered under her mom’s guidance at Notre Dame High School, will join the acrobatics & tumbling team at her parents’ alma mater.

In fact, Falcons’ acro & tumbling head coach, Kristi Keifer, was Michelle’s cheerleading coach at Fairmont State.

Ashleigh spoke about continuing her education, and family history, with the Fighting Falcons.

“I’m excited. It’s kind of cool that they both went there. And now I get to go and make my own name there, I guess,” Petitto said. “I was thinking of either becoming a college cheerleader or doing acro & tumbling. I went to a few camps with both cheerleading and acro, but when I went to the acro one it really drew me towards them. And Fairmont just had a sense of home feeling, which brought me there.”

Ashleigh also said that she will be studying nursing at Fairmont State.

And this signing had a lot of familiar ties to it for her and her family. The Notre Dame backdrop was used by the Irish basketball team when Steve played there.