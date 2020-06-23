Phase 2 workouts continue for Bridgeport Indians football

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Phase 2 workouts of the WVSSAC’s return to action policy got underway across the state this week, including with the defending Double-A football state champions — turned Triple-A returnee — Bridgeport Indians.

John Cole’s club was out on the football field and in the weight room Tuesday morning, once again.

Teams have the option to use both their field, and weight lifting facilities during Phase 2.

And it should be no surprise that when we showed up this morning, Cole’s linemen were the ones at work.

Cole likes what he’s seen so far in these offseason workouts. He also knows his players understand how important these sessions are, and why it’s important they attend.

“I think they found out through the years that the more muscles they have, and the better shape they are (in), the better chance they have of being out on the field. So, they understand that. And we’re lucky here. we’ve had a pretty good program for years. The weight room is a big part of our program,” Cole said.

Bridgeport is leaving the Double-A ranks on the highest of highs, coming off a win over Bluefield in the Double-A state title game last year.

But Cole and company not only dealing with all of the current circumstances surrounding high school athletics at the moment, but doing so with a big change looming of switching classifications.

“It’s a challenge every year, but I think it’s a little bit more pronounced in Triple-A, because of the skill, and the size and the strength that you’re dealing with, especially if you’re lucky enough to make it to the playoffs. Then it really becomes big, moreso than in the smaller classes,” Cole said in terms of player and roster size.

Bridgeport will play a Triple-A schedule for the first time since 2011, when it went 12-1 before falling in the state semi-finals to George Washington.

Phase 2 workouts continue through next week.