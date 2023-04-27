PHILIPPI, W.Va (WBOY) – 13 Philip Barbour student-athletes made their college decisions official Thursday evening, another milestone in a terrifically successful year for the Colts athletic program.

The list of schools is a long and diverse one and it’s clear to these student-athletes what this says about their school.

“It’s a family. We all work as hard as we can. Everybody at this school knows how important it is to go to the next level, take the next step,” West Virginia Wesleyan basketball signee Caden Hawkins said, “I feel like all the coaches, all the athletes just gets pushed to a level that helps them succeed at the next level.”

“Our class is a working class. Whenever it comes to not only athletics but also academics,” West Virginia Wesleyan volleyball signee Emily Denison continued, “We have a standout class when it comes to pretty much anything with music, art, athletics and academics. We’re a very, very diverse class and philip barbour as a whole is just a school that’s a force to be reckoned with.”

They all have plenty of lessons they’re taking away from their time as Colts.

“You can never blame anybody but yourself. If you go wrong in any place in life or in the game or in the season, taking ownership of that and putting that on yourself and putting that pressure on yourself has helped me to be better and I know it’s helped a lot of people to be better as well,” Charleston baseball signee Alfred Isch said.

“Don’t stop being you and don’t stop driving to do what you love because in the end you’ve got to do what you want to do and what nobody else wants to do,” WVU Tech soccer signee Darcy Knight added.

