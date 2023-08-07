PHILIPPI, W.Va (WBOY) – For the Philip Barbour Colts, one-score losses were the difference between a potential 7-3 record and their actual 3-7 finish in 2022.

But for third-year head coach Nick Mayle’s team, the toughness they’ve developed the last two seasons is going to be the difference in those close games.

“Last year, our goal was to be competitive. We wanted to teach the kids how to compete. I think we achieved that goal. We had several games that were very close and didn’t go our way so this year we’re trying to get past that hump. We’re competitive so now we need to get to the wins,” he said.

The Colts may have said goodbye to a record-setting class of college signees that included second-team all-state selection Dashawn Webster, but core group of seniors led by quarterback Kaden Humphreys are being counted on to keep bringing their best.

“That was a great group of guys, great class that we had, and they’re all doing special things and doing big things, but we’ve got guys that are stepping up,” Mayle said, “I think this year, we’re not going to have to look to one guy to carry the load. There’s guys that are all over the place that are spreading out a bit.”

With that group of returners, there is still plenty of athleticism to go around on the field at BC Bank Park this fall.

“It’s huge. We can space the field. We can do everything now. We’ve got so many backups. Second-string is making us so much better with all the athletes we have,” Humphreys said.

No matter how athletic you are at the skill positions though, the tone is set in the trenches and with veteran starters Keaton McDermott, John McGee and Ivan Johnson, Philip Barbour has guys paving the way that continue to keep working.

“You always start somewhere. You start small as a freshman. You’re going to grow with the years and your time will come,” Johnson said, “Like I said, the more practice you put in, the better you get. The more you lift weights, the stronger you’re going to get.”

The combination of intensity and athleticism that Philip Barbour plans to bring to the field this year is the culmination of Mayle’s plans when he took the program over in 2021 and hopes continue to be high for the colts.

“It’s just consistent effort that’s what we’ve been preaching all offseason. Don’t take a play off, don’t take a quarter off. Don’t take a rep off. Consistent effort all the way through and with that you finish the game, and we’ll see where it falls when we get done,” Mayle said.

Philip Barbour kicks off the 2023 football season with the return of the Coal Bowl, making their first trip to rival Grafton since 2019 on August 25.