Philip Barbour edges Shady Spring in five sets, Colts win Class-A State Title

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Philip Barbour took care of unfinished business from the state volleyball tournament in 2020.

The Colts lost to Shady Spring in the championship last season and this year the Colts were the ones to finish on top.

It wasn’t an easy victory by any means.

The Colts took the first set 25-23 after an intense back and forth battle. Colts senior Alyssa Hill shined in the first set, recording multiple kills.

Shady Spring remained strong and won the second set in close fashion, 25-22.

Philip Barbour stuck out the last couple of points to pull away in the third set, 25-21.

Set four went back to the Tigers, 25-19.

This game goes down to the last set.

Philip Barbour started to pull away, inching closer to 15 points but the Tigers made their way back within two points.

Colts’ Emily Denison made two back to back plays that gave the Colts the win 15-13.

Philip Barbour wins its fifth state title in program history.