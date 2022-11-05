BECKLEY, W.VA – A rematch of the 2021 Class AA/A girls’ soccer championship finished with the same result as the first meeting.

Despite a valiant effort late in the match, Philip Barbour fell short of its first state title in school history, 4-2 against Charleston Catholic.

The Irish jumped out quickly behind a sixth minute goal by Molly Messer which held up for the lead at the half.

Charleston Catholic doubled the lead early after halftime when Annie Cimino buried a penalty shot into the top right corner before Messer added her second within five minutes.

That’s when the Colts came to life.

Braylyn Sparks followed up her own shot, sending the ball into the bottom right corner to get Philip Barbour on the board.

A few minutes later, a perfect ball to the back post allowed Arrington Sparks to run onto it and head it past the keeper to cut the deficit to one.

Within two minutes though, an Irish corner kick found Mia Lough who headed one of her own in to set up a two-goal lead that the Colts could not overcome.