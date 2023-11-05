BECKLEY, W.Va (WBOY) – Mia Lough’s second half goal for Charleston Catholic was the only one of the match on Saturday as the Fighting Irish defeated Philip Barbour 1-0 in the Class AA/A girls soccer state championship.

The Colts had several opportunities to match the score from Lough but Charleston Catholic goalkeeper Mary Rushworth maintained a clean sheet for all 80 minutes on the afternoon.

This is the third consecutive season in which Philip Barbour has finished as state runner-up to Charleston Catholic and the fourth consecutive season in which the Colts reached the state tournament.