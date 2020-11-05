Philip Barbour girls prep for first trip to state soccer tournament

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Philip Barbour girls soccer team is preparing for the program’s first trip to the state soccer tournament.

The Lady Colts qualified for their first-ever trip to Beckley with a 4-0 win over Lewis County in the Regional round last week.

“This is the first time we’ve won the regional and advanced to states. It’s huge for our county, huge for our soccer, and our school. And they’ve worked really hard for this for a long time and I’m glad that the youth program has paid off for us. And it’s showing the results of that now,” said head coach Blake Williams.

Philip Barbour takes on AA/A girls top seed, Charleston Catholic, Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.

