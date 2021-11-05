Philip Barbour girls soccer make school history: to play for state title for first time

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The Philip Barbour girls soccer team made school history on Friday night in Beckley at the WVSSAC State Soccer Tournament.

The Lady Colts, playing in just their second-ever semi-final game, scored the first and only goal of the game off the foot of Braylyn Sparks in the second half.

Philip Barbour defeated Winfield by a score of 1-0, and advances to its first-ever soccer state title game.

The Lady Colts will take on top-seeded Charleston Catholic — the defending state champs — on Saturday afternoon at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex.