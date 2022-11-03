PHILIPPI, W.Va – By the time the sun sets on Saturday, there will be four new state soccer champions crowned in Beckley.

Four of the teams vying for state titles come from right here in north central West Virginia and don’t have plans on coming home empty-handed.

The Philip Barbour girls soccer team returns to the state torunament for the third consecutive year and gets a shot to go back to the championship game after making the first appearance there in school history last season.

With more experience than they know what to do with, the Colts know exactly what they need to do once the tournament kicks off.

“We know a little bit more what to expect in terms of being ready and being able to stay focused. I think everybody knows we’re for real and I hope that we show up and give it our best,” head coach Blake Williams said.

A run like this one is not an overnight product though. Philip Barbour is the product of support that goes far beyond just what you see on the field at the high school level.

Now, those that have put so much time and effort into this group have a chance to see it all pay off once again.

“This didn’t start just over the last few years. We built a good youth program up and the girls played with different travel clubs and stuff throughout the years but we always at some point in time have came back together,” Williams said.

Philip Barbour plays its semifinal match against Point Pleasant 30 minutes following tomorrow’s first match of the day betweeen Charleston Catholic and Oak Glen.