LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WBOY) — After wrapping up his college basketball career in March, Philip Barbour graduate David Shriver will play with the New York Knicks during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas beginning next week.

Shriver spent his final season of college basketball at Virginia Commonwealth University, shooting a sterling 40.3% from three-point range and helping the Rams to an Atlantic 10 conference championship.

He’s joined on the Knicks summer league roster by another West Virginia native, Hedgesville’s QJ Peterson who spent last season in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Shriver and the Knicks will play five games in Las Vegas with the first coming the Philadelphia 76ers on July 8.

Following his graduation from Philip Barbour in 2018, Shriver played three seasons at Alderson-Broaddus where he averaged over 12 points per game and shot 40.4% from distance before transferring to Division I Hartford.

With Hartford announcing that it would cease operating in Division I and cut its athletic scholarships, he transferred to VCU for his final season and scored 6.5 points per game for the Rams.