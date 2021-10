TENNERTON, W.Va. – Philip Barbour scored a pair of goals after halftime to defeat Buckhannon-Upshur in Tennerton, Thursday night, by a score of 2-0.

The first half was scoreless, thanks in large part to get play by both keepers.

Dalton Auvil, in particular, made a pair of great saves in the first half to keep Philip Barbour off the scoreboard for the time being.