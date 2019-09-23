Philip Barbour Soccer Team Rallies After the Death of a Teammate

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Trai Norris, a 15 year old sophomore at Philip Barbour High School, passed away in an ATV accident on August 31st.

Norris was a very active student at Philip Barbour High School. He participated in the band and played on the soccer and basketball team. Colts soccer head coach Will Gregory explains how the community reacted to Trai’s death.



“Of course first off it’s shock. and then once the shock settles down then you realized what you lost. and you go through that mourning period. the great thing about Barbour County is everybody got together. You care for the family, you care for the friends and you check on each other. So, it was an opportunity to rally around together and you really show community spirit,” Gregory said.



Not only did Philip Barbour High School come together to support the Norris family, but the community showed overwhelming support for the family and Philip Barbour as a whole.

Trai’s former teammate, friend and member of the Philip Barbour soccer team, Grant Dadisman, appreciates the community outreach.



“There’s a lot of support everywhere and it’s great having all of the colors people wear for school and like what Fairmont Senior did for us. They wore wrist bands and gave them to us after the game. They said 23 on them, that was Trai’s number. It’s just respectful,” Dadisman said.



In the face of tragedy, the Philip Barbour soccer team is using this as extra motivation to play for their former teammate.



“It gave us the opportunity to really talk about what’s important in life and the testimony of Trai and the legacy that Trai left with us. Trai was a fun-loving guy, he had a great personality, was a great teammate. He was easy to coach because he always did what you asked and he did it with all he had. And he lived those days at least in soccer with us like that. And he left such an impact on our boys that hey Trai played like that, we need to carry on the same legacy that he did,” Gregory said.



WBOY has the Norris family and the Philip Barbour community in our thoughts.