GRAFTON, W.Va – The AA/A Region II girls’ soccer championship was decided at Grafton’s McKinney Field and it was a familiar set of faces raising the trophy.

Despite conceding first, the Philip Barbour Colts earned a 4-2 win and a third straight trip to the state soccer tournament over Elkins.

The Tigers struck first after Hannah Cutright struck a free kick into the back of the net from over 40 yards for the 1-0 lead.

Less than three minutes later, Caylee Simons played a beautiful ball to the back post that was finished by Arrington Spark to equalize for the Colts.

Elkins nearly retook the lead, but an Addyson Cogar shot that appeared to hit the side netting and bounce back out was ruled no goal and Philip Barbour held a 2-1 lead at the half.

Just five minutes into the second, a handball was called against the Colts in the box and Haylie Doyle calmly stepped up and scored the penalty to tie the game.

It stayed that way into the final ten minutes when Arrington Sparks slid a ball to Braylyn Sparks at the top of the box and she put the ball into the bottom left corner for the lead.

A terrific run by Arrington Sparks was capped by a chip over the keeper into the back of the net to make it a two-goal advantage at 4-2.

That score held to be the final and Philip Barbour is headed to Beckley for the third consecutive season.

The Colts will face Point Pleasant next Friday following the conclusion of the 9:30 am game between Charleston Catholic and Oak Glen.