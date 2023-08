SHINNSTON, W.Va (WBOY) – Arrington Sparks and Rylee Bodkins each netted two goals as Philip Barbour knocked off Lincoln by a score of 5-2 in Big X girls soccer action.

Holding a 4-2 lead at halftime, the Colts dominated second half possession, icing the game on Bodkins’ second goal with just under five minutes to play.

In boys action, Philip Barbour took home a 5-0 win over the Cougars.