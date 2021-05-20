Philip Barbour trio signs to continue athletic careers at the collegiate level

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Three Philip Barbour athletes signed to continue their careers at the collegiate level Thursday.

Colts middle infielder and pitcher, Gage Bibey, signed to continue his baseball career at Potomac State. Bibey, an all-conference player in the past, has been a standout on the diamond for a while now.

He has a plan in mind for what he wants to do with the Catamounts and beyond.

“Especially after COVID and everything, you really take for granted playing the game that you love, and now just to be able to continue doing that at the next level it’s something that I won’t take for granted,” said Bibey. “I felt like Pot State was the best place for me to go and develop for two more years, and really fill out as a player, and become the best version of myself.”

As you can see, Bibey plans to complete two years on the diamond at Potomac State with the hopes of then moving on to a larger baseball program.

Meanwhile, Bryanne Tustin will be continuing her volleyball career at Glenville State.

Tustin has been a big part of a Philip Barbour volleyball program that’s finished as the state runner-up twice, and won the state title her freshman year.

Tustin had a huge squad with her at her signing, and spoke about her career with the Colts.

“I’m really excited. I’ve played for a really successful program for my entire high school career. I think that has really prepared me for playing at the collegiate level,” said Tustin. “It was mostly (Heather) Halfin, she really pushed me to do my best, and I think I’m used to that kind of mindset.”

Finally, Isaiah Heverling will be joining the swimming program at Alderson Broaddus University.

Heverling only joined the Colts swim team his junior season, but he’s made enough of an impact to continue swimming at the next level. The sport of swimming, meanwhile, has also made an impact on him.

“When I first joined my junior year, I didn’t really have much to do. And this was the first thing that’s appeared to me as really exciting,” Heverling said. “It’s the constant pressure and pushing on with the mental and physical state that you can’t stop in order to win. You have to keep going.”

Heverling says he wants to major in psychology and be a clinical psychologist when he’s done swimming.