CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – With an overtime upset, Philip Barbour defended its regional title and eliminated Robert C. Byrd, 46-43.
The Colts are seeded sixth in the Class AAA state tournament and will face #3 East Fairmont at 9:30 am on Thursday.
