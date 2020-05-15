Philip Barbour’s Arbogast signs with Fairmont State Wrestling

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Philip Barbour High School wrestling standout Justice Arbogast signed Friday afternoon to continue his wrestling career at Faimont State.

Arbogast finished his senior wrestling campaign with a record of 34-8 and his second trip to the West Virginia State Wrestling Tournament.

The senior PBHS Colt says that meeting with Fairmont State Wrestling Coach Chris Freiji was a major factor in his decision to attend Fairmont State.

“Coach Freije, I met him, he’s an amazing guy,” said Freiji. “My mom went to Fairmont State and I really like their education and their athletics.”

The 2019-2020 wrestling season was the first season for wrestling at Fairmont State and Arbogast will be joining several local wrestlers to help the Fighting Falcons continue to build their program.