Philip Barbour’s Friday game against Petersburg canceled

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The Philip Barbour football team’s scheduled game for this Friday at Petersburg has been canceled, according to head coach Russ Collett.

The Colts haven’t been able to practice so far this week, and Collett says they hope to be back on the field next Monday.

This stems from a recent outbreak of confirmed COVID-19 cases within the Barbour County school system.

On Monday, practices and other sporting events involving Barbour County schools had been postponed until Thursday. However, the Colts’ football season has been delayed even further.

It’s not clear at this time if the Philip Barbour-Petersburg game will go down as a no contest or a forfeit.

Philip Barbour’s next scheduled game is Oct. 9 at home against East Fairmont.

Philip Barbour is one of two local teams that won’t be playing this week.

Tucker County’s next two games have been canceled due to a confirmed COVID-19 case on the Mountain Lions team.