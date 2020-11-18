Philip Barbour’s Jaycee Everson signs to run with D&E

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Philip Barbour High School cross country standout runner Jaycee Everson signed to continue her cross country and track and field career at Davis and Elkins College.

Everson recently finished up her final season of cross country at the state meet in Ona where she reccorded a top 10 finish at ninth place with a time of 20:52.84.

She also recorded her first ever first place finish at a meet earlier this year.

While Everson is committed to running both XC and track and field with the Senators, she hasn’t ran track and field in high school yet. She plans to run this upcoming season if COVID-19 allows the season to happen.

Everson loved D&E from the start and is happy to be running there too.

“I always had my mind set on Davis and Elkins because I just have always heard it was a great school and then when I toured it, it like seemed like it was out of Elkins. I know it’s in Elkins but it just feels like a whole new city when I was there. And I toured other colleges and I never got that feeling with them so I kind of felt at home,” Everson said.

She made her transition from a Colt to a Senator on Wednesday as she put pen to paper.