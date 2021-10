CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After coming up just short in the Coverage of the Week voting in Week 5, Philip Barbour’s Kaden Humphreys came back with vengeance in the Week 6.

Humphreys picked off a pass on Friday against Clay County and then returned it the remainder of the field for a touchdown.

Humphreys is now entered into the Coverage of the Year competition, which will begin with the start of the high school football playoffs.