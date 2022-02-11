PHILIPPI, W.Va.- Philip Barbour’s Jesiah Matlick decided to stay home for the next four years as he signed to play football at Alderson Broaddus University.

Matlick has gained experience in multiple different positions throughout his time with the Colts and he is set to join the Battlers’ offense as a tight end and halfback.

Matlick inks with the Battlers football program.

Staying in Philippi was important to Matlick and now the hometown hero has four more years to represent his town.

“It’s always been my dream to play college ball and now a hometown kid gets to play for a hometown college so it feels good. I picked the school because it’s close to home. I’ll get to have my family at most of the games so I just wanted to play close to home,” Matlick said.

Matlick brings the will to work hard to get where you want to be with him to AB.



“I made a lot of good memories and just being able to know how to put in the hard work to get the results that we want as a team and to grow as a family,” Matlick said.