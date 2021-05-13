Philippi Native, former Alderson Broaddus star David Shriver commits to Hartford Basketball

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Former Alderson Broaddus star and Philippi native,David Shriver, announced his commitment to the University of Hartford Men’s Basketball program.

Shriver entered the transfer portal a few months ago and now landed in Connecticut with the Hawks.

The AB big man averaged 15.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Battlers this season which earned him a spot on the All-MEC honorable mention team.

Shriver said it’s always been his dream to play Division I basketball and he felt now was the time to try.

“I was playing my better basketball during my junior year, I had a great season and I spent a lot of time talking to family and we said let’s just see what we can do, see where we can go. It’s always been a dream to play at the higher level, the division one level and with COVID giving us an extra year, right now would be the best opportunity to chase that dream,” Shriver said.

Shriver appreciated his time at AB and thanks all of his coaches for building him into the player he is today and ultimately to reach his goal.



“Thanks goes out to all of my coaches, freshman year coach Zimmerman. I came in there and he taught me everything about the game of basketball that I didn’t know from high school and then the coaching change with coach Dye. He’s a tremendous coach, I really love coach Dye and coach Rel they not only taught me how to play the game but they taught me how to handle adversity on and off the court and how to become a better man in life. They pushed me to be the best I can be no matter under what circumstances we were facing,” Shriver said.

Shriver has two more years left of eligibility and will spend them with the Hawks basketball program.