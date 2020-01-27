Pioneers dominate in win over Mountain Lions

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – An MEC college match up took place during the Men’s and Women’s basketball double-header at the Waco Center today.

Emily Stoller had a big first quarter, looking sharp from the three-point arc. She scored 17 today for the Pioneers.

Glenville State dominated towards the end of the first quarter to lead by 13 heading into the second quarter.

Ty Armstrong started to heat up with a steal and she took it coast to coast and up for the layup to score two of her 26 to lead the Pioneers today.

Zakiyah Winfield and Re’Shawna Stone joined Armstrong and Stoller in double-digits for the Pioneers.

Glenville State led Concord 54-30 at the halftime break.

They’ll go on to win 110-84, the finals score.

Kim Stephen’s club is now 14-4 on the season and 10-2 in MEC play.