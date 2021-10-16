Pioneers finish on top over Battlers in Barrel Classic

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – The 1-79 Barrel Classic usually brings out the best in Mountain East Conference rivals, Alderson Broaddus and Glenville State.

This year was no different.

The host team came ready to play. Alderson Broaddus stripped the Pioneers offense in the first play of the game and the Battlers came away with the fumble recovery.

Battlers freshman left tackle and former Lincoln Cougar standout Payton Hawkins then made a big play as the AB offense fumbled but Hawkins was there for the recovery.

AB then took its first lead of the season as Anthony Billups rushed two yards for the score to give AB a 7-0 lead.

The Pioneers answered within the first quarter as Alfred Menjor went 10 yards for the score to tie it up 7-7 after one quarter.

The Pioneers then gained a bit of a lead as they went into the halftime break up 21-7.

The Battlers kept it competitive though. Despite the comeback, the Pioneers came away with the 35-21 victory over AB.