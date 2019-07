GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Pittsburgh Pirates’ 9th-round draft pick, Ethan Paul, made his professional debut for Class A short-season West Virginia Black Bears, Monday night.

Paul went 0-for-4 in his debut, drawing a walk. He bats leadoff and plays shortstop for the Black Bears, Tuesday, in the series finale versus the Auburn Doubledays.

Paul starred at Vanderbilt where he played shortstop for the Commodores.