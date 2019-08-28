Pirates No. 6 Prospect makes Black Bears debut Tuesday

Breaking News
GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Pittsburgh Pirates number 6 prospect, and 2019 first round pick, Quinn Priester made his WV Black Bears debut Tuesday on the road at State College.

He threw four innings, striking out four and giving up three runs.

Priester was the number 18 overall pick in this year’s MLB Draft, and we had the chance to catch up with him Wednesday after the team returned for their final home series of the regular season.

“You know, didn’t start the way I wanted to, for sure. I was nervous, you know, just excited a little over anxious. But I finished the way that I wanted to. And through the help of my teammates just calming me down, letting me know time and time again it’s still baseball, it got better for sure,” Priester said.

Priester, at just 18-years-old, is the youngest player on Drew Saylor’s roster.

