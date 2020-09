PITTSBURGH – Former West Virginia Black Bear, and Pittsburgh Pirates No. 2 overall prospect, Ke’Bryan Hayes got his call to the show Tuesday.

The Pirates announced the move in a video on Twitter.

Hayes was the 32nd overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft by Pittsburgh.

Hayes spent some time in Morgantown last year with the West Virginia Black Bears.

He is making his major league debut on Tuesday, batting seventh and playing third base.

OFFICIAL: INF Ke'Bryan Hayes has been recalled from our alternate training site in Altoona. pic.twitter.com/Auqhvq4ykg — Pirates (@Pirates) September 1, 2020

Hayes’ minor league stats can be found by clicking on this link.