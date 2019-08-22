Pirates prospect Priester promoted to Black Bears; 4 WV players play in NYPL ASG

STATEN ISLAND, NY – The West Virginia Black Bears are going to get some help for a playoff push.

It was announced Wednesday night that Pirates 2019 first round pick Quinn Priester will be joining the Black Bears for the second part of the New York Penn-League season.

Priester threw 32.2 innings in the Gulf Coast League and put up some decent numbers, including a 1.19 WHIP, and a 37:10 K/BB ratio.

He joins a Black Bears team that is tied for the lead in the Pickney Division, has been playing good baseball as of late, and had four all-stars representing the club in the league’s All-Star Game Wednesday in New York.

Relief pitcher Cameron Junker performed the best out of the West Virginia quartet. He pitched the ninth inning, picking up two strikeouts and a save in the Blue Team’s 7-4 win.

Outfielder Blake Sabol didn’t start, but came off the bench, drew a walk in his second plate appearance and then came around to score.

Third baseman Jared Triolo went 0-for-2 in the game, while pitcher Jesus Valles gave up three runs on four hits.

West Virginia hits the road for a six-game road swing beginning Thursday, before returning home for the final home series on Wednesday, August 28.