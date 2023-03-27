PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WBOY) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have been selected by the MLB to receive City Connect uniforms in 2023 and have announced the selection with a cryptic video.

At 8:31 a.m. on Monday, the Pirates posted a video on their Twitter page featuring multiple lines of seemingly random numbers and symbols before showing the Pittsburgh skyline and text announcing the new jerseys and their release date of June 27, 2023.

The lines of symbols and numbers are as follows:

Y190919256009711217908

♦063009071670040901

■00031816412724878

Y06■27♦23LGBY

The final line likely references the jersey’s debut date with the “LGB” near the end likely representing the “Let’s Go Bucs!” chant often used by fans of the team. What do you think the rest of them mean?

The release date also comes with the jerseys’ on-field debut during a home game against the San Diego Padres, who received their City Connect jerseys in 2022. Other teams set to receive jerseys this season are the Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles. The Pirates’ jerseys will be the last of the group to debut.