PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WBOY) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to host their home opener on Friday, April 7 against the Chicago White Sox and have been teasing a potential “blackout” game on social media.

During a broadcast for the team, Pirates broadcaster Greg Brown mentioned how it would be great for the team and fans to do a “blackout” for opening day. Following his comment, Pirates veteran Andrew McCutchen voiced his thoughts on Twitter saying “Not gonna lie a #PNCBlackout412 would go craaazy! 1 of the many reasons I love this city!”

The Pirates’ official Twitter page retweeted McCutchen’s comment and seemingly began to embrace the idea. Following the retweet, the Pirates changed their profile picture to an all-black version of the team’s “P” logo on a dark gray background.

The Pirates also tweeted a GIF Thursday evening of a fan-made sign from a game that said “When Cutch says wear ⬛️ you wear ⬛️.”

Former players have also joined in on the blackout trend with former Pirates starting pitcher, AJ Burnett sending out a tweet that simply says “#blackoutPNC.” The hashtag has since picked up speed on social media with nearly 900 tweets being made with the hashtag since Wednesday, according to TweetBinder.com.