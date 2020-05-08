Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 schedule released

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) runs in an 85-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Steelers’ schedule for the 2020 NFL season was released by the team Thursday night.

Pittsburgh, which went 8-8 last year and missed out on the postseason for the second straight season, starts the year on the road on Monday night against the New York Giants on Sept. 14.

Four of the Steelers’ first six games will be played at home at Heinz Field, with the only two exceptions being the opening week and at Tennessee in Week 4.

Our 2020 season schedule has arrived!



More on our 2020 season schedule: https://t.co/Lvoi4eAf4a



📺: Schedule Release '20 | 8 pm on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/irnzHPwf3z — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 7, 2020

Pittsburgh’s bye week is slotted for Week 8 of the year, in between a pair of what will likely be highly contested road games against the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys.

The Steelers will play at home against the Ravens on Thanksgiving, at 8:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh’s 2020 schedule currently features four “primetime” games on either Thursday or Monday night.

Mike Tomlin’s club will play three of it’s final four games on the road.