Pittsburgh Steelers release 17 players to trim roster to 53 players on Tuesday

Story via Teresa Varley of Steelers.com

The Steelers got down to the mandatory 53-man roster on Tuesday, as all teams had to reduce their rosters by 4 p.m.

Among the moves were releasing veteran punter Jordan Berry and long snapper Kameron Canaday, meaning rookie punter Pressley Harvin III and long snapper Christian Kuntz both earned roster spots.

In addition, the team released the following: receivers Rico Bussey and Cody White; running backs Trey Edmunds and Jaylen Samuels; offensive linemen Rashaad Coward, B.J. Finney, Chaz Green and John Leglue; tight end Kevin Rader; linebackers Cassius Marsh, Quincy Roche and Jamar Watson; defensive backs Mark Gilbert, Arthur Maulet and Donovan Stiner. The team also placed quarterback Joshua Dobbs on the Reserve/Injured List. Dobbs was hurt in the team’s preseason finale.

Coach Mike Tomlin was asked this week what it’s like to have to make the roster cuts, and how different it is this year vs. last year when there was no preseason in 2020.

“It’s always difficult. It’s difficult whether you have games, it’s difficult if you don’t have games because you’ve just got a level of respect for what these guys put into this process,” said Tomlin. “It’s a culmination of a lot of work, not only dating back to the spring, but really all of their football lives, and so we’re highly sensitive to that, we’re respectful of that. Business has to get done but it gets done with that sensitivity and that understanding.”

The team will be able to sign a total of 16 players to the practice squad beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The Steelers kick off the 2021 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m.