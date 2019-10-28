Playing with GSC proves to be Cizauskas’ second chance at football career

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Over the past two seasons, Gilmer County has been home to one of the best tacklers in Division-2 football.

Dominic Cizauskas has made the most of his second chance at a football career with Glenville State.

“Coach Smith, who coached here last year, gave me the opporutnity as a second chance to continue on playing and get my education. And I’ve made the most out of my opportunity here at Glenville, and I’m thankful for it,” Cizauskas.

Cizauskas was named a second-team All-American last year, and was recognized as a preseason All-American heading into this season.

He finished 2018 with the second most tackles (134) in the nation, and is once again one of the best at stopping the opposing ball carrier this year.

