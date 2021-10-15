Playoff positioning on the line across the region in Week 8

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With this being Week 8 of the high school football season, the playoff picture is truly starting to take shape.

Some teams have already secured spots in the postseason, barring unforeseen struggles or collapses over the final four weeks. Meanwhile, some teams’ struggles this season have already taken them too far out of the playoff picture.

However, for most teams, the remaining few weeks of the regular season will truly determine whether or not they will play in the postseason.

Here are some games coming up this week that will go a long way in clearing up — or further complicating — the playoff picture in all three classifications.

Triple-A

13. Parkersburg South (3-2) at Morgantown (2-4)

Morgantown didn’t win what was described as a must-win game last week against Wheeling Park. Once again, the Mohigans need a win on Friday night if they want a chance to play in the playoffs. Each of Morgantown’s last four games are against ranked Triple-A clubs: No. 13 Park South, No. 15 John Marshall, No. 4 University, and No. 16 Spring Mills. It doesn’t get more “must-win” than this.

Double-A

12. East Fairmont (4-2) at Liberty (3-3)

East Fairmont is in unfamiliar territory for a program that’s lost more games than its won (and hasn’t made the postseason) every year since 2007. A win on Friday would go a long way in potentially punching the Bees’ playoff ticket. On the other hand, Liberty isn’t out of the playoff hunt, but Friday does appear to be must-win. The Mountaineers round out the year with four consecutive games against currently ranked teams, beginning with the Bees. An East Fairmont win could knock Liberty out of contention, but a victory by the Mountaineers makes things even more interesting in Double-A.

10. Robert C. Byrd (3-2) at Fairmont Senior (2-3)

There is, arguably, no more “must-win” game on Friday than this one, at least for Fairmont Senior. The Polar Bears’ daunting schedule has done them no favors. A loss would knock them out of the postseason chase, barring a lot of help over the last few weeks of the season. For Robert C. Byrd, this is the first of three-straight games against unranked opponents to end its season, but the Polar Bears aren’t your average unranked team. A win for RCB gets them closer to securing a first-round home playoff game, while a loss delivers a big hit to their playoff seeding.​

Philip Barbour (1-4) at 16. Grafton (5-2)

The Grafton Bearcats have slowly but surely made their way into the rankings after the first seven weeks of the season. A win Friday is necessary to stay inside the playoff picture, rather than on the outside looking in.

Lewis County (1-5) at 8. North Marion (3-1)

North Marion appears to be firmly in the playoff picture as of now, but the Huskies can’t let off the gas. Ranked eighth in Double-A, North Marion will need a couple more wins to secure a home game for at least the first round of the playoffs.

Single-A

12. Clay-Battelle (6-1) at 2. Cameron (6-0)

Two of the highest scoring teams in the state will square off in Marshall County. Clay-Battelle has scored 40+ points in four games this year; Cameron has done it three times, including an 82-point outburst against Hundred. A win on Friday would not only prove to the Cee Bees that they are for real, but it would certainly do so to pundits across the state. A loss, meanwhile, should not knock Clay-Battelle out of the playoff picture.

10. Trinity Christian (4-1) at Hancock, MD (0-4)

Not a must-win, but a should-win game for Trinity Christian. The Warriors are looking to make school history, and qualify for the playoffs for the first time. Including Friday, four games separate Trinity from the postseason. Two are against ranked teams. In order to give themselves the best shot at playing into November, the Warriors need to take care of business against Hancock.

10. Gilmer County (4-1) at Calhoun County (2-3) *Game to be played on Monday

Another team looking to end a postseason drought. Believe it or not, Gilmer County is looking to make the postseason for just the second time in program history. Coming off a COVID-19-forced two weeks off, three of the Titans final four games are against sub-.500 teams. Taking care of business in those games, beginning on the road on Monday, can put this group in a special place in Titans history.