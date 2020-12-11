Plenty of new faces to suit up for GSC men’s hoops this season

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Only three players from last year’s team return for the Glenville State men’s basketball team.

The Pioneers will be without Phil Bledsoe, the talented in-state product who at one point went through the early stages of the NBA Draft process.

But one of the returners is senior Hegel Augustin, averaged 16.0 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in his first season in Glenville.

“He’s just been phenomenal. He’s a great kid. He’s a scholar athlete. He’s one of those guys that when’s he’s in control of everything, and he’s your leader, you’re in good shape,” said Pioneers head coach Justin Caldwell in an interview earlier this week. “He comes to work every single day, he does what he’s supposed to in the classroom. And then on the basketball floor, once about Christmas last year, he really took off.”

Caldwell enters his third season as head coach of Glenville State’s men’s program. And after a season in which the Pioneers went 11-11 against in-conference opponents and finished sixth in the MEC, Caldwell hopes this year’s group can take the next step.

“Our goal was to be better that first year than they were the previous year. And then we did that. Last year we wanted to be better than the first year here. And we did that. I think this year, we want to make that jump even better. Last year, I think we finished fifth or so in the league, we want to try to be better than that this year, and just keep getting better each year as far as building the program the right way.” Glenville State men’s basketball head coach, Justin Caldwell

The other lone returning players on this team, aside from Augustin, are in-state products — Parkersburg’s Seth Fallon, and Buckhannon-Upshur product Dawson Lilly.

When looking at the newcomers, Caldwell points to John Williams and Adrian Scarborough, among others, as players that will play meaningful minutes for Glenville State this season.

“(Williams) is extremely athletic, handles the ball well, shares it well. Just an all around really, really good player, and one of those energy guys that comes to practice every single day,” said Caldwell. “Adrian Scarborough … just athlete. Big time athlete. Really, really good defender. Doesn’t have to have the ball all the time to be effective.”

Glenville state opens up the season on January 7 at West Virginia State, and then plays three of its next four games at home inside an empty Waco Center.

The MEC announced earlier this week that seasons would start no earlier than January 7, and that there would be no fans in attendance at games.

Shortly after that announcement was made, teams throughout the MEC announced their schedules for this season, which are significantly reduced compared to normal years.