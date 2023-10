FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – Fairmont Senior’s boys and girls soccer teams each earned sectional wins on Tuesday night to eliminate Keyser.

On the girls side, the Polar Bears pulled out a 4-0 win with Tillie Cinalli providing a hat trick to lead the way.

In the boys game, the Golden Tornado hung tough through the first 40 minutes by a trio of second half goals pushed Fairmont Senior to a 3-0 win.