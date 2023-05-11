CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – Student-athletes from three north central West Virginia high schools made their college decisions official on Thursday afternoon.

At Fairmont Senior, Madison Awbrey signed to continue her track career at High Point.

Buckhannon-Upshur celebrated seven signees including four members of the Buccaneers track and field program.

Jordan Gillum and Shawn Blandino will run at Marshall while Cat Neely is headed to West Liberty and Jessica Williams will go to West Virginia Wesleyan.

In additon to those four, Elijah Bryant signed with Pikeville archery, Taylor Givens with Charleston cheer and Kendal Currence with Davis and Elkins basketball.

Elkins saw five athletes sign this afternoon including basketball standouts Tanner Miller and Malachi Watson to Allegheny and Bethany respectively.

Samantha Sproul is set to run cross country at Campbell while Cameron Biller will play baseball at Davis and Elkins and Tayton Lee will play football at West Virginia Wesleyan.