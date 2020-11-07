Polar Bears come back from two-goal deficit, win AA-A state title in second straight year

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The State soccer tournament was held at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex featuring Fairmont Senior against Charleston Catholic to see who will take home the Boys AA-A State Title.

In the first half, the Fighting Irish came out on fire with two back-to-back goals first from Zion Suddeth then from Liam McGinley to take the early 2-0 lead.

Still in the first half, Bubby Towns put Fairmont Senior on the board with a header goal and FSHS trailed 2-1.

Then Jonas Branch shot a rocket into the back of the net past the Charleston Catholic keeper to tie the game 2-2 going into halftime.

Second half action began with another rocket-shot goal from Branch to give the Polar Bears a 3-2 lead with plenty of time left in the game.

They say “defense wins championships,” and that proved to be true on Saturday as the Fairmont Senior back line and keeper, Eli Day, kept the Fighting Irish from scoring any further.

Fairmont Senior beat Charleston Catholic 3-2, the final score and that led them to their second consecutive state championship.