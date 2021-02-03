Polar Bears Cottingham, Brophy sign to continue football careers at MEC schools

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Kieshawn Cottingham and Alex Brophy have been high school teammates for the past four years, but will now be on opposite sides of the field when the West Virginia Wesleyan and Fairmont State football teams get together.

Cottingham, a versatile running back, signed on Wednesday to continue his football and track & field careers with the Bobcats. He announced his commitment to West Virginia Wesleyan on Monday, but by signing his National Letter of Intent today, made that official.

“The brotherhood, in terms of everybody. When we come in here, we make sure we compete and we practice every day as hard as we can,” Cottingham said when asked what he’ll takeaway from his time with the Polar Bears. “So, bringing that competitive edge, and everything else that comes with it, I’ll be able to transfer that to Wesleyan.”

Brophy, meanwhile, will be staying even closer to home, rejoining his former quarterback Connor Neal with the Fighting Falcons.

Brophy made a number of catches throughout his high school career, but maybe none bigger than his back of the end zone grab against Bluefield in this year’s Double-A playoffs.

“That’s basically the highlight right there,” he said about the grab.

“They said you’ll be family there,” he added when asked why he chose Fairmont State. “And that’s what I was really looking for, is to fit in somewhere I like to play football. Family was most important in that.”

Cottingham ran for nearly 400 yards and five touchdowns this season, averaging over five yards per carry. He also caught 24 passes for an additional 318 yards and three scores. He finished second on the team, this year, in total yards.

Brophy caught 15 passes for 483 yards and nine touchdowns this year.

He said it was important to be able to play with some of his former teammates again at Fairmont State.