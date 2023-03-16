CHARLESTON, W.Va (WBOY) – Fairmont Senior dominated the middle two quarters on the way to a 71-27 win over North Marion in the Class AAA boys basketball state tournament.
The Polar Bears will face Elkins in the semifinals on Friday.
by: Daniel Woods
